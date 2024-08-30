In our go-go-go world, the microwave is the ultimate kitchen hack. But not everything is microwave-friendly, and some foods are better left out of the zap zone. Here are five items you should seriously reconsider before nuking:

Hard-boiled eggs

Ever experienced an egg-splosion? It’s as messy as it sounds — and potentially dangerous. Microwaving hard-boiled eggs, with or without the shell, can create steam buildup inside, turning them into little ticking time bombs. Stick with the tried-and-true boiling method for a stress-free breakfast.

Breast milk or formula

When your baby is crying from hunger, and it’s already been a long night of no sleep, the microwave might seem like the fastest solution to warming its bottle, but it’s risky. Microwaving can create uneven “hot spots” in the milk, which could scald your little one’s mouth. A safer bet? Warm bottles in a bowl of hot water for gentle, even heating.

Avocados

Trying to speed-ripen this trendy fruit in the microwave is a recipe for disappointment. While the microwave might soften the flesh, it won’t develop the creamy texture and flavor that make avocados so delicious. Instead, place unripe avocados in a paper bag with an apple to naturally accelerate ripening, according to Food Network.

Leafy greens

Think again if you’re thinking about reheating spinach or kale in the microwave. Studies show the appliance can convert naturally occurring nitrates in greens to potentially harmful nitrosamines, which are highly carcinogenic. Opt for oven-roasting to keep your greens both crispy and nutritious.

Foods left out for 2+ hours

That forgotten takeout on the counter isn’t worth the risk. “Some bacteria can survive cooking temperatures and multiply when left out for too long,” Mitzi Baum, CEO of Stop Foodborne Illness, told Parade. According to the USDA, bacteria thrive between 40°F and 140°F, doubling in as little as 20 minutes. So, when in doubt, toss it out.

