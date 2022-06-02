4 trends nurses can expect in 2022

Daily Nurse points out many nurses are retiring or leaving the profession because of burnout. Combined with the current shortages, the will likely always be nursing jobs available.

Increase in home health

More and more older Americans are choosing to age in place, which means there will be an increasing demand for home health nurses.

“The demand will increase even more if the Choose Home Care Act of 2021 passes, greatly expanding Medicare patients’ access to home health services,” Daily Nurse wrote.

Rise in online learning

Grade schoolers haven’t been the only students learning online during the pandemic. Although some nursing programs were already available for virtual learning, COVID forced many others to the internet.

Daily Nurses pointed out research that shows online learning has benefits, like better retention, that support continuing online or hybrid learning.

Support and well-being

According to an ebn report, 500,000 nurses are expected to leave the workforce in 2022.

A survey conducted by IntelyCare Research Group examined how the working conditions during COVID have affected the mental health of nurses. A majority of the 500 nurses surveyed — 56% — said they are sacrificing their mental health for their job. Of those, 41% said they are considering leaving the nursing profession for good.

“The number of nurses leaving patient care needs to be a wake-up call for health systems to prioritize the well-being of their staff,” Daily Nurse wrote.

