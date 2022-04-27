3 skincare tips to soothe rosacea

Moisturize and wash with gentle products

The right moisturizer is an essential rosacea skin-care product; it forms a barrier that keeps irritants out and can help keep symptoms at bay. Choosing the wrong one, on the other hand, can aggravate the redness.

“Choose a moisturizer that’s oil-free, fragrance-free, and hypoallergenic. The fewer ingredients, the better,” Dr. Amy Forman Taub, a dermatologist and assistant clinical professor, told Everyday Health.

Similarly, the type of cleanser you use can have an impact on your rosacea. “If you have rosacea, you need to avoid harsh cleansers and astringents, as they can make rosacea much worse,” Green said.

Keep your face protected from the sun

According to the NRS, the number one trigger for rosacea is exposure to the sun. If you’re going to spend time outdoors, wear a wide-brimmed hat, stay in the shade wherever possible, and apply fragrance-free, hypoallergenic zinc oxide or titanium-based sunscreens.

“In general, sunscreens with chemicals are too irritating for people with rosacea, but part of the treatment for rosacea is sun protection,” Dr. Chris G. Adigun, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, told Everyday Health. “Choose sunscreens with physical blockers, such as zinc oxide or titanium.”

