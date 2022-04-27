3 skincare tips to soothe rosacea

BreakingNews
Lack of action by Atlanta VA hospital affected veterans, doctors
Rosacea is a common skin condition that causes facial flushing and redness. Symptoms of the skin condition may also include swollen bumps, visible veins and thickened skin on the nose, according to Mayo Clinic.

Although there is no cure for rosacea, treatment can control and alleviate the symptoms. Try these skin-care tips from Everyday Health to reduce redness and flare-ups.

Know your triggers

According to the National Rosacea Society (NRS), spicy foods, alcohol, sun exposure, extreme heat or cold, stress, and even your skin-care products can cause a rosacea flare. So how do you know which is causing you to react? Keeping a journal or making mental notes is a good idea. You can avoid some triggers, but you may have difficulty avoiding others.

“If you do experience a flare, you can minimize your symptoms by taking a cool shower or gently cleaning your face with rosacea skin-care products. Just don’t scrub, as this will make things worse,” Dr. Michele Green, a board-certified dermatologist, told the health website.

Moisturize and wash with gentle products

The right moisturizer is an essential rosacea skin-care product; it forms a barrier that keeps irritants out and can help keep symptoms at bay. Choosing the wrong one, on the other hand, can aggravate the redness.

“Choose a moisturizer that’s oil-free, fragrance-free, and hypoallergenic. The fewer ingredients, the better,” Dr. Amy Forman Taub, a dermatologist and assistant clinical professor, told Everyday Health.

Similarly, the type of cleanser you use can have an impact on your rosacea. “If you have rosacea, you need to avoid harsh cleansers and astringents, as they can make rosacea much worse,” Green said.

Keep your face protected from the sun

According to the NRS, the number one trigger for rosacea is exposure to the sun. If you’re going to spend time outdoors, wear a wide-brimmed hat, stay in the shade wherever possible, and apply fragrance-free, hypoallergenic zinc oxide or titanium-based sunscreens.

“In general, sunscreens with chemicals are too irritating for people with rosacea, but part of the treatment for rosacea is sun protection,” Dr. Chris G. Adigun, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, told Everyday Health. “Choose sunscreens with physical blockers, such as zinc oxide or titanium.”

About the Author

Avery Newmark writes and produces stories about health, travel, lifestyle and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Private Quarters, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's real estate and interior design section. A native of Atlanta, she enjoys film photography and live music in her free time.

