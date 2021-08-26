3 reasons why more organ donors from diverse backgrounds are needed

The number of people awaiting a lifesaving transplant far exceeds willing donors in the U.S. That is true for people of all backgrounds.

Every day, an estimated 17 people in the U.S. die while awaiting an organ transplant, according to organdonor.gov. While people of color make up most of the people awaiting an organ transplant, only about 30% of donors come from communities of color.

“Improving organ donation among minorities requires improving their access to health care and health care education,” says Dr. Tambi Jarmi, a Mayo Clinic nephrologist.

3. More diversity among organ donors benefits everyone.

While organs are not matched based on race and ethnicity, people will generally have a better chance of matching with someone from a similar racial or ethnic background. The reason is that compatible blood types and tissue markers used for making a match are more likely to be found among members of the same ethnic group, according to LifeSource. As a result, people of color may end up waiting longer for a transplant.

“Increasing the diversity of organ donors will help improve access to transplant for people of color,” said Dr. Ty Diwan, a Mayo Clinic transplant surgeon. “One simple step people can take is to register to be an organ donor.”

To register to be an organ donor, go to the Donate Life America website.

