3 nutrients that might slow down aging, according to new study

A recent study published in the Journal of Nutrition, Health and Aging identified three common nutrients that could potentially slow down the aging process.

The research, which analyzed data from nearly 4,000 postmenopausal women with an average age of 63, used advanced “epigenetic clock” technology to measure biological age and its relationship to diet.

An epigenetic clock estimates biological age by analyzing DNA methylation patterns, which change over time due to lifestyle, nutrition and other factors. Unlike chronological age, it reflects how well your body is functioning and can help researchers study the effect of diet on aging and identify ways to promote healthier aging.

These are the three key nutrients associated with decelerated aging.

Coumestrol

Found in foods like brussels sprouts, spinach and a variety of legumes, coumestrol is believed to have anti-inflammatory properties and may act similarly to estrogen, according to Science Direct. This could offer protective benefits against heart disease and diabetes.

Beta-carotene

This nutrient, which the body converts to vitamin A (retinol), is found in foods such as sweet potatoes, carrots, tomatoes and cantaloupe. It’s known to support skin and eye health as well as boost the immune system, Mount Sinai reported.

Arachidic acid

Commonly found in peanuts, peanut oil and cocoa butter, this saturated fatty acid may help prevent heart disease and lower the risk of Type 2 diabetes, according to Metabolon.

The study also identified six nutrients associated with faster aging, including added sugar and excessive vitamin A. However, the researchers emphasized the need for further investigation before making specific dietary recommendations.

