3 Georgia health organizations recognized for battling doctor burnout

The American Medical Association has recognized three Georgia health organizations for helping physicians — from pediatricians to general practitioners — battle burnout. It’s why Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Wellstar Health System and Southeast Permanente Medical Group are now Joy in Medicine facilities.

The trio joined dozens of other health systems, hospitals and medical groups in earning the national distinction, which recognizes health organizations across the country for “their dedication to building well-being and reducing physician burnout.” And burnout remains a significant concern for today’s health care professionals.

“The physician burnout crisis that has swept across the health care workforce demands urgent action, and the AMA is proud to honor health organization that have joined a national movement to transform health delivery systems by promoting professional well-being as an essential element to meet patients’ need for high-quality care,” AMA president Dr. Bruce A. Scott said in a news release. “Each health organization that has earned the AMA’s Joy in Medicine recognition is a national leader in this movement with bold visions for redesigned clinical systems to foster professional well-being and support quality care.”

According to a July report by AMA, burnout hit a record high within the medical community three years ago. A year into the pandemic, it affected 62.8% of doctors in the United States. AMA survey data showed burnout among doctors has hit a four-year low since then, falling below 50% for the first time since 2020.

Between 2022 and 2023, job satisfaction among physicians increased, there has been “positive movement” concerning job stress, and they felt more valued by their organizations.

Ranked as bronze, silver and gold, Joy in Medicine members are awarded for their abilities in keeping that positive movement chugging forward through “commitment, assessment, leadership, efficiency of practice environment, teamwork and support.” Georgia’s three members earned the bronze designation.

“The goal of the Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program is to unite the health care community in building a nationwide culture committed to the well-being of clinical care teams by helping health organizations invest in action plans promoting professional fulfillment and meaning that clinicians find in caring for their patients,” AMA vice president of professional satisfaction, Dr. Christine Sinsky, said in a news release.

While things are improving for U.S. physicians, burnout remains a major concern for these health care professionals — as well as the industry as a whole.

Published in JAMA Health Forum, Weill Cornell Medicine researcher Dr. Dhruv Khullar reported that burnout costs the nation’s health care industry around $4.6 billion annually. He added the “greatest burden” has led to turnover and work hour reductions among primary care physicians, which still suffer nearly double the national rate of worker burnout.

“Fundamentally, however, three forces drive burnout: pressure to care for too many patients in too little time and with too few resources; expectations to engage in activities felt to be rote, irrelevant, or counterproductive; and an inability to meet the medical or social needs of patients,” he reported. “Each assails physicians’ professionalism and threatens the delivery of compassionate, high-quality care.”

Find more stories like this one on our Pulse Facebook page.