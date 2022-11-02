3 ‘cures’ for nurse burnout, and why they won’t work for you

Although finding a less stressful job can be enticing, Page warns against making your decision to quit because of some bad shifts.

“Before you decide to walk away,” Page wrote, “take time to understand what your triggers are, what is making you unhappy, what do you actually like, what’s in and out of your control and what you think would be required for a more fulfilling experience.”

Without addressing those issues, the cycle of unhappiness could just repeat itself somewhere else.

Rest

Without enough rest, nurses “are less empathetic with patients and colleagues, vigilance becomes more variable, and logical reasoning is affected, making it hard for us to calculate, for example, the correct dose of drugs a patient might need,” Dr. Nancy Redfern, consultant anesthetist at Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, told the Euroanaesthesia congress in June.

But taking a vacation to restore your energy is just a temporary fix, however, Page asserted.

”(I)f we recharge and then go back into the same environment and expose ourselves to the same burnout triggers, same toxic environments, and same trauma, we will find that we slip right back into our burned-out state of being, living in fight or flight,” she wrote.

Productivity hacks

There are numerous apps available to help nurses be more productive, “but all the hacks in the world can’t fix your burnout if there are still unrealistic expectations for your workload,” Page wrote.

Hacks that enable you to squeeze more work into the same 12-hour shift will just add to your stress. Instead, she said, set some boundaries. Look for ways you can delegate some tasks, simplify some tasks and eliminate others.

