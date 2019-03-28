ajc logo
10 ways to prevent a hot car death

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Nearly 1,000 children have died in hot cars since tracking of such deaths began in 1998, according to Golden Gate Weather Services.

In the majority of vehicular heat stroke cases, the person responsible loses awareness of the child’s presence in the car, and unknowingly leaves the child behind.

KidsAndCars.org suggests these tips for parents and caregivers to help prevent hot car deaths:

1. Never leave children alone in or around cars — not even for a minute.

2. Put something you’ll need, like your cellphone, handbag, employee ID or brief case, on the floor board in the back seat.

3. Get in the habit of always opening the back door of your vehicle every time you reach your destination to make sure no child has been left behind. This will soon become a habit.

4. Keep a large stuffed animal in the child's car seat when it’s not occupied. It's a visual reminder that the child is in the back seat.

5. Make arrangements with your child’s day care center or babysitter that you will always call if your child will not be there on a particular day as scheduled.

6. Keep vehicles locked at all times.

7. Keys and/or remote openers should never be left within reach of children.

8. Make sure all children have left the vehicle after it is parked.

9. When a child is missing, check vehicles and car trunks immediately.

10. If you see a child alone in a vehicle, get involved. If they are hot or seem sick, get them out as quickly as possible. Call 911 or your local emergency number immediately.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Georgia Supreme Court tosses Harris' murder conviction in hot car case
