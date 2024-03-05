10 tips to get in front of your mood

Everyone deals with anxiety and depression in some way at some point in their lives. Many therapists agree depression can look like anxiety, and sometimes it’s hard to tell what is making you feel uncomfortable.

Whether you suffer from depression or anxiety, or even both, there are some things you can do that will benefit you.

Be proactive: Don’t wait for a difficult mood to come over you before you do something about it. If you have a problem with low or anxious moods, or if they come and go, talk with a medical professional and get help.

Listen to sound medical advice: If you have been prescribed medication, take it as directed. Follow the advice of your doctor or therapist so you can heal as quickly as possible.

Get exercise: Every study comes to the same conclusion: exercise helps to lower anxiety and lessen depression. This is your easiest, most accessible, and least expensive tool to make your life whole again. Use it.

Get some fresh air: If you are sitting in the house all day and just thinking about your troubles, you are not going to get any better, and it might make things worse. If you are not feeling well enough to exercise, at least let some fresh air and sunlight into your home.

Use full-spectrum lighting: Studies have shown this is especially effective when dealing with seasonal affective disorder, which is common in winter, or where people get depressed because of a lack of sunlight.

Know that your mood doesn’t mean you are bad or weak: Depression and anxiety are often biochemical, and that’s when medication can be very helpful. Medication is also sometimes used for situational mood disorders. No matter what you suffer from, blaming yourself will not help.

Let your pain out: If you need to cry, find a safe place to let the tears flow. Some people prefer another person with them, while others can cry only in private. Either way is OK, but you can’t hold all that discomfort inside and expect to feel normal.

Get out of denial: If you are not functioning appropriately and are finding yourself thinking about painful, sad or scary things much of the time over an extended period (for two weeks or more), you need to take action. Start by picking up the phone and calling a friend.

Look for alternatives: For some people, medication doesn’t work. For others, the side effects are too severe. Some good studies have been done on the positive effects of supplements and vitamins on mood disorders.

Don’t give up: The mere act of looking for ways to feel better is helping you get better. I know it’s hard, but try to do something every day to help lift your spirits. It all adds up.

Dealing with moods can be challenging, but if left unattended, the darkness and fear can take over your life. You are in control when you start to make healing choices.

Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D. is an award-winning psychotherapist and humanitarian. He is also a columnist, the author of eight books, and a blogger for PsychologyToday.com with more than 35 million readers. He is available for in-person and video consults worldwide. Reach him at Barton@BartonGoldsmith.com