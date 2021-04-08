Our journalists protect your right to know

But I’ve never been prouder to lead this newsroom than over the past year. Journalism is fundamentally a human endeavor provided by people with a calling. They are driven to follow the facts no matter where they lead, even when circumstances force them to improvise.

Our journalists inspired me as they covered significant local, state and national news with calm focus, every day. They uncovered public records for our investigations. They kept our community informed on historic public health and election details. On the front lines, they chose to press on.