How sports columnist Michael Cunningham presses on

The games also are big business. People miss that when they say athletes are paid money or receive scholarships to play a kid’s game. Someone is profiting from their labor. There’s always been politics in sports. They are the same as everywhere else in society: who has power and how they use it.

I keep that in mind, too.

People invest time, money (tax dollars included) and emotions into sports. I see my role as their advocate. Holding teams to account for poor performance and mismanagement. Expecting college athletic departments and professional franchises to be responsible civic institutions.

I would never trade access for positive coverage. I also don’t criticize just for a hot take. My guiding principles are fair commentary on verifiable facts with full transparency.

I take my responsibility to readers seriously. I’m thankful when they write me a note to offer feedback, whether positive or negative, on my columns. When people care enough to read them and respond, it means my words made them feel something.

That’s as satisfying now as it was in elementary school.

