With little GOP support and uncertain future in Senate, House approves Jan. 6 commission

“It’s not at all clear what new facts or additional investigation yet another commission could lay on top of the existing efforts by law enforcement and Congress,” McConnell said Wednesday morning. “The facts have come out and will continue to come out. What is clear is that House Democrats have handled this proposal in partisan bad faith from the beginning.”

The proposal for the Jan. 6 commission is modeled after the bipartisan committee that oversaw a comprehensive investigation of the events surrounding Sept. 11, leading to updated terrorism policies that guide law enforcement even today. The 1/6 commission would consist of five members appointed by Democrats and five selected by Republicans, and its final report would be due by the end of the year.

Former New Jersey Gov. Tom Kean, a Republican, and former U.S. Rep. Lee Hamilton of Indiana, a Democrat, put out a joint statement supporting the creation of the panel.

“As chairman and vice chairman of the 9/11 Commission, unity of purpose was key to the effectiveness of the group,” they said. “We put country above party, without bias, the events before, during and after the attack. We sought to understand our vulnerabilities in order to prevent future attacks or future acts of terrorism.”

On Thursday, the House will vote on a bill that would allocate $1.9 billion in emergency funding to make the Capitol more secure in light of the January insurrection.

HOW THEY VOTED ON H.R. 3233, creating Jan. 6 commission

“Yes”

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Suwanee

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta

U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta

“No”

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Evans

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-West Point

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome

U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton