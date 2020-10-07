With Georgia competitive, national GOP has poured almost $10 million into winning state

With polls in Georgia showing President Trump in a tight race with Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden, the Republican National Committee donated about $7.6 million to the state GOP in the past three months, bumping their total to $9.5 million since the beginning of 2019.

Trump’s campaign contributed $876,000 during that period, while Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue’s campaign donated $626,000. Perdue is also facing a tough re-election challenge.