With Georgia competitive, national GOP has poured almost $10 million into winning state

President Donald Trump talks with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and his wife Marty, right, Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga.,, center, and Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., as he arrives at Dobbins Air Reserve Base for a campaign event at the Cobb Galleria Centre, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: Evan Vucci

Politics | Updated 1 hour ago
By James Salzer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

National Republicans have long been able to bank on Georgia without having to put much money into the state, but reports filed Wednesday show how much that has changed.

With polls in Georgia showing President Trump in a tight race with Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden, the Republican National Committee donated about $7.6 million to the state GOP in the past three months, bumping their total to $9.5 million since the beginning of 2019.

Trump’s campaign contributed $876,000 during that period, while Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue’s campaign donated $626,000. Perdue is also facing a tough re-election challenge.

In total, the state GOP reported raising almost $11 million during the past three months, and spending almost $10 million.

By contrast, in the previous three presidential election years the state GOP reported raising a little over $2 million - combined - during the Sept. 30 reporting period. The RNC gave $953,000 in 2015-2016 to the state party, and a little over $100,000 each in 2011-2012 and 2007-2008 leading up to the presidential elections.

The Democratic Party is expected to file its report of contribution through Sept. 30 later today.

