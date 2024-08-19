Where would the Democratic convention be held if the Democrats had picked Atlanta?

The 2024 Democratic National Convention begins today at the United Center in Chicago, but if Atlanta had prevailed, the event would have been live from State Farm Arena.

Atlanta was a finalist to host the convention. If the city’s bid had won, parts of the downtown Atlanta skyline would enjoy their moment in the political spotlight this week. Here’s a reminder of some of the facilities that would have supported the main events proposed for State Farm Arena:

Other convention activities would have been nearby at the Georgia World Congress Center and the 220-acre Greater Convention Complex, home to Centennial Olympic Park, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the former CNN Center (now called The Center) and College Football Hall of Fame.