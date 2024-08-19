Breaking: Georgia voters can now request absentee ballots for 2024 election
Where would the Democratic convention be held if the Democrats had picked Atlanta?

The 1988 Democratic National Convention was held in the Omni in downtown Atlanta. If 2024 had gone differently, this year's DNC would be held in State Farm Arena instead of Chicago's United Center. Photo taken July 17, 1988. (John Spink/AJC staff)

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

By
0 minutes ago

The 2024 Democratic National Convention begins today at the United Center in Chicago, but if Atlanta had prevailed, the event would have been live from State Farm Arena.

Atlanta was a finalist to host the convention. If the city’s bid had won, parts of the downtown Atlanta skyline would enjoy their moment in the political spotlight this week. Here’s a reminder of some of the facilities that would have supported the main events proposed for State Farm Arena:

Other convention activities would have been nearby at the Georgia World Congress Center and the 220-acre Greater Convention Complex, home to Centennial Olympic Park, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the former CNN Center (now called The Center) and College Football Hall of Fame.

The Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau said lodging would have included 15,000 rooms at nearly 70 hotels in downtown, Midtown and Buckhead.

And State Farm Arena would have gotten a face-lift for the event, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported in 2023.

-This article includes previous reporting by Riley Bunch.

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison, from left, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams speak to journalists after touring State Farm Arena in 2022 as part of Atlanta’s bid to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Ben Gray for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

About the Author

Follow Brian O'Shea on twitter

Brian O'Shea is a senior digital producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He works with the newsroom to identify topics of interest to Atlanta readers and also works with voter guides and election results. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia and The Ohio State University Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism.

