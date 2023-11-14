Where is the morning Jolt from the AJC?

By AJC Staff
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s essential jolt of daily politics is now Politically Georgia. New name, same jolt of Georgia political news, scoops and exclusives.

Your AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy, Tia Mitchell and Adam Van Brimmer will continue to be your eyes and ears on everything you need, from Atlanta to Washington, D.C., and beyond.

Look for Politically Georgia every weekday on the AJC Politics page. Better yet, sign up for the subscriber newsletter to get Politically Georgia delivered by email.

Listen to the podcast: Get real, fact-based reporting and analysis on Georgia politics and the upcoming elections every Monday-Friday. Politically Georgia is hosted by the AJC’s Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy, Tia Mitchell and Bill Nigut. Listen live on ajc.com or on demand wherever you get your podcasts.

