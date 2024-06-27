What you need to know about tonight’s debate

- The two men who are vying for another term as president of the United States face off in person today in Atlanta, bringing national and international attention to the city for the live CNN presidential debate.
- President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are expected to arrive in Atlanta this afternoon, and we’ll have full coverage, including the traffic tie-ups for metro residents trying to get home and any comments that the candidates make before the big event.
- The debate begins at 9 p.m. and will last for 90 minutes with two commercial breaks. Livestream the debate on your phone with the AJC News app or at our Live Updates page on AJC.com
- The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will have live updates throughout the day from a team of two dozen reporters, photographers and editors who will be covering the full day of events and providing key analysis during the debate.
This was originally published on our Live Updates page.
