What to watch for during the presidential debate

— How will Trump’s criminal troubles factor? The Republican was convicted by a New York jury in May of 34 felony charges in a scheme to conceal an alleged affair with a porn star. An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll released this week shows how divisive the criminal charges are. Nearly half of all voters polled say they approve of the New York jury’s May verdict, including a bare majority of independent voters. And roughly one-third of independents polled say the convictions make them less likely to back Trump.

— Will Trump erupt? Their first debate in 2020 was marred by a string of outbursts and interruptions by Trump that rendered parts of the showdown unwatchable — and helped Biden project an aura of command.

— Will it have a lasting impact? Sometimes, debates become a turning point in campaigns. Sometimes, they’re hardly remembered. We’ll know soon whether the Atlanta showdown has a place in history or is just a footnote.

