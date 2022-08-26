ajc logo
What do you want Georgia political candidates to talk about?

"I'm a Georgia Voter" stickers are seen at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, one of the polling locations for the Georgia primary runoff elections, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

“I’m a Georgia Voter” stickers are seen at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, one of the polling locations for the Georgia primary runoff elections, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

By , Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

Are candidates for public office talking about issues that matter to you? The Atlanta Journal-Constitution wants to make sure they do. That’s why we are surveying Georgia voters about what you care most about in this year’s election. We will compile the responses and use them to help guide our coverage going forward.

We would like to hear from readers across the state of all political persuasions. Are you excited to vote this year or discouraged by the state of politics or something in between? Tell us about it.

This is not a scientific poll. The AJC works with the University of Georgia to conduct polls, and they provide a snapshot of how Georgians view candidates and issues. This informal survey is an effort to go beyond the horse race and dive more deeply into what Georgians are thinking about the election and what they wish they were hearing from the candidates who are trying to win their votes.

Your responses will help shape the questions we ask candidates. We are offering a chance at a $100 Kroger gift card as added encouragement to participate.

If you are unable to view or fill out the survey on this page, please use this link.

Follow Susan Potter on twitter

Susan Potter has been overseeing political coverage at the AJC for more than a decade. She directs a team of 10 staffers, including the AJC's Washington correspondent. She has been at the AJC since 1997 and before that she was a reporter and editor at The Winston-Salem Journal in North Carolina.

