What do you want Georgia political candidates to talk about?

We would like to hear from readers across the state of all political persuasions. Are you excited to vote this year or discouraged by the state of politics or something in between? Tell us about it.

This is not a scientific poll. The AJC works with the University of Georgia to conduct polls, and they provide a snapshot of how Georgians view candidates and issues. This informal survey is an effort to go beyond the horse race and dive more deeply into what Georgians are thinking about the election and what they wish they were hearing from the candidates who are trying to win their votes.