What do you want Georgia political candidates to talk about?

Are candidates for public office talking about issues that matter to you? The Atlanta Journal-Constitution wants to make sure they do. That’s why we are surveying Georgia voters about what you care most about in this year’s election. We will compile the responses and use them to help guide our coverage going forward.
We would like to hear from readers across the state of all political persuasions. Are you excited to vote this year or discouraged by the state of politics or something in between? Tell us about it.
This is not a scientific poll. The AJC works with the University of Georgia to conduct polls, and they provide a snapshot of how Georgians view candidates and issues. This informal survey is an effort to go beyond the horse race and dive more deeply into what Georgians are thinking about the election and what they wish they were hearing from the candidates who are trying to win their votes.
Your responses will help shape the questions we ask candidates. We are offering a chance at a $100 Kroger gift card as added encouragement to participate.
If you are unable to view or fill out the survey on this page, please use this link.
About the Author