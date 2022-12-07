What changed in US Senate runoff? Small gains for Warnock across Georgia

The runoff for U.S. Senate mostly mirrored the general election, with a key difference: Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock won a bit more of the vote in almost every county.
Warnock gained ground against Republican Herschel Walker in almost every county since the first election four weeks ago, according to preliminary results.
Warnock’s support grew in 147 of Georgia’s 159 counties, including both rural Republican-leaning areas and Democratic bastions in metro areas.
For example, Warnock was winning 82% of the vote in Fulton County compared to 74% in the general election.
The same trend could be seen in small counties such as Ware in South Georgia, where Warnock made inroads in the runoff by gaining 37% of the vote compared to 28% in the initial election. Numbers were expected to change as election day results were still being reported late Tuesday night.
Overall, the voting trend for each candidate was consistent in both conservative and liberal parts of Georgia.
Warnock won a little more of the vote, and Walker received a slightly less.
In a close race, with neither candidate achieving a majority in the general election, a few percentage points of change in a wide variety of counties made the difference.
