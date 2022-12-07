What changed in US Senate runoff? Small gains for Warnock across Georgia

The same trend could be seen in small counties such as Ware in South Georgia, where Warnock made inroads in the runoff by gaining 37% of the vote compared to 28% in the initial election. Numbers were expected to change as election day results were still being reported late Tuesday night.

Overall, the voting trend for each candidate was consistent in both conservative and liberal parts of Georgia.

Warnock won a little more of the vote, and Walker received a slightly less.

In a close race, with neither candidate achieving a majority in the general election, a few percentage points of change in a wide variety of counties made the difference.