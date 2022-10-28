ajc logo
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

Yvonne Edman, who said she volunteers with the Democratic Party in Douglasville, said she wanted to attend Friday’s rally because building excitement around the election was important for democracy.

Edman cited recent changes to the state’s election law that she said reduce access to the polls.

“There are people out there who are still undecided as to how they’re going to vote, and I want to help them and encourage them to vote Democratic because it is more important than ever,” the Lithia Springs resident said. “Because if we don’t get this done this time, we might lose our democracy.”

