Warnock to focus on jobs, economy during first-ever town hall

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock will focus on jobs, the economy and efforts to lower costs for Georgia families during remarks at Friday night’s town hall in DeKalb County before taking questions from the audience.
The meeting marks Warnock’s first year in office after winning the January 2021 special election runoff against incumbent Kelly Loeffler. He is back on the ballot in November, running for a full six-year term.
“I am deeply humbled by the trust that Georgia voters have placed in me, and I’m looking forward to heading to DeKalb County to share more about the work I’ve done over the past year to improve the lives of Georgians, including working to lower costs and support Georgia’s small businesses, and securing robust federal funding to create jobs and move our economy forward, invest in infrastructure, get shots in arms, strengthen and modernize our military bases, and keep our rural hospitals open,” the Atlanta Democrat said in a statement.
Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett will help open the event, and a student from Miller Grove High School in Stonecrest will perform the national anthem. DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond will introduce Warnock, and members of the senator’s casework and outreach teams will be present to answer questions about navigating federal agencies.
The town hall is open to the public, but attendance will be capped at roughly 150 people. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. All attendees must wear a mask.
EVENT DETAILS:
Where: Maloof Auditorium, 1300 Commerce Drive, downtown Decatur
When: Friday, Feb. 4. Doors open at 5 p.m., town hall begins at 6 p.m.
How to watch: The event will livestream on Warnock’s official Twitter at www.twitter.com/SenatorWarnock.
