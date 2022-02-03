Warnock to focus on jobs, economy during first-ever town hall

The meeting marks Warnock’s first year in office after winning the January 2021 special election runoff against incumbent Kelly Loeffler. He is back on the ballot in November, running for a full six-year term.

“I am deeply humbled by the trust that Georgia voters have placed in me, and I’m looking forward to heading to DeKalb County to share more about the work I’ve done over the past year to improve the lives of Georgians, including working to lower costs and support Georgia’s small businesses, and securing robust federal funding to create jobs and move our economy forward, invest in infrastructure, get shots in arms, strengthen and modernize our military bases, and keep our rural hospitals open,” the Atlanta Democrat said in a statement.