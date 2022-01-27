Hamburger icon
Warnock to host town hall meeting in DeKalb County to mark first year in office

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock will mark his first year in office with a town hall meeting Feb. 4 in Decatur.

Credit: Nathan Posner



Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

Georgia’s Raphael Warnock will mark the completion of one year in the U.S. Senate by hosting his first-ever in-person town hall meeting for constituents.

The event, which will be held Feb. 4, will serve as an opportunity for Warnock to highlight his work in Washington on issues such as coronavirus relief, job creation and funneling infrastructure dollars to Georgia. But the Atlanta Democrat will also take questions from the audience during the 90-minute meeting.

The town hall will be held in the Maloof Auditorium in downtown Decatur, the same place where the DeKalb County Commission meets. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the event will begin at 6 p.m.

Seats are first-come, first-served. Because of social distancing, capacity will be limited to about 150 people. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

The event will also be livestreamed from Warnock’s official Senate Twitter page.

People interested in attending can sign up for event updates here.

About the Author

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Investigations
