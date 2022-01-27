Warnock to host town hall meeting in DeKalb County to mark first year in office

The event, which will be held Feb. 4, will serve as an opportunity for Warnock to highlight his work in Washington on issues such as coronavirus relief, job creation and funneling infrastructure dollars to Georgia. But the Atlanta Democrat will also take questions from the audience during the 90-minute meeting.

The town hall will be held in the Maloof Auditorium in downtown Decatur, the same place where the DeKalb County Commission meets. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the event will begin at 6 p.m.