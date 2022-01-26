Warnock urges White House to prioritize renewing child tax credit payments

Without them, Democrats don’t have the 50-vote majority they need to pass legislation in that chamber. Manchin said the child tax credits were among the provisions he would like to see altered or left out of the package.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that the White House had renewed conversations with senators in hopes of getting some version of Build Back Better passed but declined to give specifics.

“I think what our objective is and what the president’s objective is, is to move forward on an effort in the Senate to lower costs for the American people and do that without raising the deficit — pay for it; make sure we’re easing the burden that families have across the country,” she said. “We need 50 votes to do that, but we have not set a deadline.”