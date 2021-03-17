Warnock, in first floor speech, will champion federal voting laws to blunt GA’s proposed restrictions

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock will focus on voting rights in his maiden floor speech, making the case for a new federal law that could offset election restrictions proposed in Georgia and other states.
“Some politicians did not approve of the choice made by the majority of voters in a hard-fought election in which each side got the chance to make its case to the voters,” he will say, according to his prepared remarks. “And, rather than adjusting their agenda and changing their message, they are busy trying to change the rules. We are witnessing right now a massive and unabashed assault on voting rights and voter access unlike anything we have seen since the Jim Crow era.”
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution exclusively received excerpts ahead of Warnock’s speech, scheduled for Wednesday around 12:45 p.m.
The timing coincides with the expected introduction in the Senate of a sweeping overhaul of federal voting, campaign finance and redistricting laws. Warnock will serve as the primary sponsor.
The For the People Act was approved in the U.S. House earlier this month. However, it is unclear if there are enough Senate Republicans willing to support the measure to overcome a potential filibuster.
The maiden speech is traditionally used by freshman lawmakers as a platform to press upon their signature issues or frame their approach to elected office.
Warnock plans to reflect upon the historic nature of his and counterpart Jon Ossoff’s victories in the Jan. 5 runoffs. Warnock is Georgia’s first black senator, and Ossoff became Georgia’s first Jewish senator and the youngest senator ever elected from the state.
He is also expected to speak in favor of other voting rights measures, including a bill that would reinstate provisions of the Voting Rights Act that were invalidated by a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2013.