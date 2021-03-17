Warnock, in first floor speech, will champion federal voting laws to blunt GA’s proposed restrictions

“Some politicians did not approve of the choice made by the majority of voters in a hard-fought election in which each side got the chance to make its case to the voters,” he will say, according to his prepared remarks. “And, rather than adjusting their agenda and changing their message, they are busy trying to change the rules. We are witnessing right now a massive and unabashed assault on voting rights and voter access unlike anything we have seen since the Jim Crow era.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution exclusively received excerpts ahead of Warnock’s speech, scheduled for Wednesday around 12:45 p.m.