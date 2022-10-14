BreakingNews
Braves face elimination after Phillies spoil Spencer Strider’s return in Game 3
Walker, Warnock pledge to accept the outcome of November election

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Both U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker pledged to accept the outcome of the November election regardless of who wins.

The commitments came early in the first televised debate between the two candidates.

Walker, who promoted former President Donald Trump’s election fraud lies, said he acknowledged that Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

“President Biden won and Sen. Warnock won – and that’s the reason I’m running,” Walker said.

