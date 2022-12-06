Walker keeping football career front-and-center at campaign party

The University of Georgia running back and Heisman Trophy winner was inducted into the hall of fame in 1999. And Walker hasn’t hesitated to put his storied football career at the heart of his campaign to unseat Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.

He often signs sports memorabilia at his campaign events, and on Saturday took pictures with UGA fans outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the SEC title game. Walker has solicited donations alongside his Heisman award and stood on the sidelines of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game with his former coach Vince Dooley before his death.