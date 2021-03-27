Voting rights rally at Atlanta City Hall shows support for state rep

Dozens of protesters turned out at Atlanta City Hall on Saturday to rally against Georgia’s overhaul of election laws and to support a state representative who was arrested Thursday during the bill’s signing.
Georgia’s changes in voting laws, signed by Gov. Brian Kemp shortly after passing both chambers of the Legislature, have become a part of the national political conversation that has centered on whether the bill’s development and success are an affront to the Black vote or the Democratic vote, both of which grew in the 2020 election.
Meanwhile, images of Thursday’s arrest of state Rep. Park Cannon, D-Atlanta, after she knocked on the governor’s door have sparked national and international response.
Credit: Alyssa Pointer
The voting rights rally, organized by The People’s Uprising under the slogan “We Stand with Representative Park Cannon,” featured at least 100 demonstrators, with some carrying signs reading “Stand with Park” and “Black Lives Matter.”
Credit: Steve Schaefer
Georgia state troopers arrested Cannon as she knocked on Kemp’s door, interrupting his livestreamed announcement that he had signed the elections bill into law.
The officers forcibly removed her, dragging her through the Capitol and pushing her into a police car. She was charged with obstruction of law enforcement and disrupting General Assembly sessions, according to the Georgia State Patrol and released on bond late Thursday.
Credit: Steve Schaefer
Cannon was with several other protesters when she knocked on Kemp’s office door, saying the public should be allowed to witness the announcement of the bill signing. The sweeping legislation requires ID for absentee ballots, limits drop boxes and changes early voting hours.
The Georgia Constitution says legislators are “free from arrest during sessions of the General Assembly” except for charges of treason, felonies or breach of the peace.
Supporters of the measure, Senate Bill 202, said it will protect election integrity.
“Significant reforms to our state elections were needed. There’s no doubt there were many alarming issues with how the election was handled, and those problems, understandably, led to a crisis of confidence in the ballot box here in Georgia,” Kemp said after signing the bill.
Critics say it will disenfranchise voters in Georgia, where Joe Biden’s victory in November marked the first time a Democrat carried the state in a presidential election since 1992, and then in January, Democrats won two runoffs for the U.S. Senate, giving the party control of the chamber.
Staff writers Greg Bluestein, Mark Niesse and Stephanie Toone contributed to this article.