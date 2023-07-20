Volunteer Georgia military unit general resigns following role in bawdy rap video

A former U.S. Army officer who headed Georgia’s volunteer State Defense Force retired from the military unit shortly after he appeared in a high-energy music video featuring two rappers parading around a mansion and singing raunchy lyrics laced with racial epithets.

Mark Gelhardt submitted his resignation from the volunteer force June 26. He didn’t return calls, emails and texts seeking comment, but two senior officials told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the resignation came after he was featured in a video of “FreakyT” posted by TiaCorine, a rising hip-hop star.

In the video released in April, Gelhardt is seen dancing, drinking and dining with TiaCorine and Latto for the remix version of the song, which was first released last year and has reached No. 22 on Billboard’s Rap Airplay charts.

Gelhardt cited “family considerations” for his departure in his resignation letter to his boss, Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden.

“Please accept this email as my letter of resignation,” he wrote to Carden, the state’s adjutant general. “Let’s coordinate an appropriate time/location to hand over the command to the next volunteer to take the GSDF to the next level.”

“We appreciate Mark Gelhardt’s volunteerism,” Carden told the AJC. “He has resigned his volunteer position to spend more time with his family, and we wish him all the best.”

Gelhardt had a long history in the military before his retirement. He served for 22 years in active-duty service, according to his website, including a stint in the Gulf War in 1991. He said he was later assigned to a White House communications job, penning a book about his experience, before retiring from the service in 2001. He then spent more than 10 years with the State Defense Force, rising to become its commanding general.

During his time as the unit’s brigadier general, Gelhardt led about 500 other unpaid volunteers, including some who are retired U.S. service members. Created by state law, the force assists the state National Guard and the Department of Defense.

Over the years, its work has helped state authorities respond to the coronavirus pandemic by working at food banks and COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Gelhardt, who indicated on his website that he had political aspirations, also speaks often at military gatherings. He spoke at a Memorial Day event at the Marietta National Cemetery in June, shortly before he resigned, urging the crowd to remember those who lost their lives in service to their country.

“I challenge each and every one of you to take today and be the best free American citizen you can be,” he said. “And tomorrow, do it again.”