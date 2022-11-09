Virginia judge: Gingrich must testify to Fulton special grand jury

But Judge Robert J. Smith was not swayed, as he swiftly turned aside Gingrich’s request and refused to issue a stay of the subpoena during any appeals process.

“I’m not going to do that,” the judge said. “The summons will issue.”

Chaim Mandelbaum, an attorney for the Commonwealth of Virginia, echoed the arguments of Fulton County officials, telling the judge that Gingrich was a ‘necessary witness’ for the Georgia investigation.

The two sides agreed that Gingrich would appear in Atlanta for questions on Nov. 29.

There was no special VIP treatment for Gingrich during his morning in court, as he had to wait nearly an hour while Judge Smith ran through a series of local criminal cases on the docket.

It presented the odd juxtaposition of the former Speaker of the House sitting quietly in the courtroom while various defendants in prison jumpsuits were brought in for a variety of legal proceedings.

Gingrich refused to answer questions from reporters about the Fulton County matter after the court hearing ended.

Drawing on information developed by the Jan. 6 Committee investigation, Fulton County prosecutors want to question Gingrich about his involvement in a Trump campaign effort to air television ads in December 2020 that “repeated and relied upon false claims about fraud in the 2020 election” and “encouraged members of the public to contact their state officials and pressure them to challenge and overturn the results of the election.”

Among those claims were false charges embraced by Trump and his allies that election workers had smuggled suitcases of fraudulent ballots into Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, according to the committee.

The panel cited an email that Gingrich sent to people associated with the campaign that stated the goal was “to arouse the country’s anger through new verifiable information the American people have never seen before.”

“If we inform the American people in a way they find convincing and it arouses their anger they will then bring pressure on legislatures and governors,” the email said.

Gingrich was also, according to the Jan. 6 Committee, involved in the plan to appoint a slate of “alternate” Republican electors in swing states that were narrowly won by Democrat Joe Biden.

Gingrich “possesses unique knowledge concerning the circumstances surrounding public television advertisements relying on false claims of election fraud, the meetings of Republican electors in various states on December 14, 2020, and communications between himself, the Trump Campaign, and other known and unknown individuals involved in the multi-state, coordinated efforts to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere,” says the Fulton County petition seeking his testimony.

A spokesman for the Fulton District Attorney’s office declined to comment following Gingrich’s appearance.