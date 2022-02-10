U.S. Sens. Ossoff, Warnock embrace opportunity to diversify Supreme Court

“I think we need more diversity on the Supreme Court, and the Supreme Court should be representative of the United States,” Ossoff told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

There have been just two Black male justices over the court’s 233-year history and five women, including one woman of color: Justice Sonia Sotomayor. That means only seven of the 115 justices in history have not been white men.

Warnock said there would be benefits to more diversity in the federal court system.

“I think that it is past time for us to have a Supreme Court and a federal judiciary that is resourced by the wide range of perspectives and experience that represent the American people,” he said.

Ossoff will have the more visible role in the confirmation process via his membership on the Judiciary Committee, which will hold nomination hearings with the candidate and eventually decide whether to recommend her to the full Senate.

The Atlanta Democrat had already been in contact with the White House even before today’s scheduled visit.

“What I have encouraged and what I’m confident the president will do,” Ossoff said, “is to put forward a highly experienced jurist with a reputation for impartial and dispassionate application of the law who will uphold the Constitution and the rule of law without fear or favor.”