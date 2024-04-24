Politics

U.S. Senate signs off on $95B foreign aid package, possible TikTok ban

President Joe Biden said he will quickly sign the legislation into law
The American and Ukrainian flags wave in the wind outside of the Capitol on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Washington. The Senate is moving ahead with $95 billion in war aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The American and Ukrainian flags wave in the wind outside of the Capitol on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Washington. The Senate is moving ahead with $95 billion in war aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
By
47 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly approved a slate of legislation late Tuesday, including emergency assistance to Ukraine and Israel, plus language that could lead to a national ban on TikTok.

The package was approved 79-18, with Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock both supporting the foreign aid bundle. Dissenting votes consisted of 15 Republicans, two Democratic senators and Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders.

In a statement ahead of the vote, Warnock said he supported sending money not just to support Ukraine, Israel and allies in the Indo-Pacific region but also to increase humanitarian aid flowing to Gaza.

“I will keep pushing to use every tool at our disposal to get more humanitarian relief to defenseless Palestinians,” Warnock wrote. “And while this package is far from perfect, none of its provisions override the urgency to stand with Ukraine and our other allies to protect our national security interests, or the crucial need to address the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.”

Warnock over the weekend met with Pope Francis at the Vatican, and the two talked about the importance of supporting Palestinians impacted by Israel’s war with Hamas. The Atlanta Democrat cut his trip to Italy short to ensure he could make it back to Washington for Tuesday’s votes.

The foreign aid bundle also includes a slate of policy revisions, including new sanctions against Iran and a directive that TikTok’s Chinese parent company divest from the popular video sharing app within the next year. If not, TikTok would be banned in the U.S.

Members of the U.S. House signed off on the bills on Saturday.

President Joe Biden in a statement after Tuesday night’s vote said that he plans to approve the package quickly, and he will also deliver a speech about the foreign aid legislation.

“I will sign this bill into law and address the American people as soon as it reaches my desk tomorrow so we can begin sending weapons and equipment to Ukraine this week,” Biden said.

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The race for Georgia’s 3rd District is a new test of Donald Trump’s mettle2h ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

Historic fire station to be revamped with federal funding
2h ago

Credit: Steve Epstein

OPINION
RHONE: 250,000 miles later, EV driver spreads gospel of going gas-free
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Metro Atlanta’s spring housing market: Peak demand, limited supply
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Metro Atlanta’s spring housing market: Peak demand, limited supply
2h ago

Credit: GPB/Atlanta Press Club

OPINION
MURPHY: Bring on the empty lecterns - more incumbents refuse debates
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: GPB/Atlanta Press Club

OPINION: Bring on the empty lecterns - more incumbents refuse debates
1h ago
The race for Georgia’s 3rd District is a new test of Donald Trump’s mettle
2h ago
Georgia faction’s bid to keep GOP ‘traitors’ off ballot suffers court setback
Featured

Credit: AJC FILE PHOTO / SPECIAL

Man using magnet in Middle Georgia creek finds new evidence in Craigslist killings, GBI...
Lifting each other: Georgia athlete heads for the Olympics with father at side
Follow updates as NY testimony resumes in Donald Trump hush money case