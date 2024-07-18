U.S. Rep. Mike Collins pushes back on criticism of his social media posts

On Thursday’s “Politically Georgia,” U.S. Rep. Mike Collins refused to back down from his extreme political rhetoric and conspiracy theories regarding an assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump at a rally Saturday.

“President Biden actually said we need to tamp down the rhetoric, if y’all remember,” Collins said. “And I think they do, and when I say ‘they’, I think the left needs to tamp down the rhetoric in a lot of ways.”

Soon after the assassination attempt, the Georgia congressman posted on X that “Joe Biden sent the orders.”