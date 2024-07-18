U.S. Rep. Mike Collins pushes back on criticism of his social media posts

On Thursday’s “Politically Georgia,” U.S. Rep. Mike Collins refused to back down from his extreme political rhetoric and conspiracy theories regarding an assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump at a rally Saturday.
“President Biden actually said we need to tamp down the rhetoric, if y’all remember,” Collins said. “And I think they do, and when I say ‘they’, I think the left needs to tamp down the rhetoric in a lot of ways.”
Soon after the assassination attempt, the Georgia congressman posted on X that “Joe Biden sent the orders.”
In response to Collins’ baseless claims, The Wall Street Journal editorial board labeled him a “village idiot,” and Georgia Democrats are demanding his resignation. Collins said he will not tone it down until Trump wins the election.
Collins denied that Republicans have called for violence. He said that when Republicans say “fight,” they are fighting for a “dramatic change in policy.”
“You’ve not heard me call on anybody to be violent. I wouldn’t suggest that, but I will say, we will fight for our values,” Collins said. “We will fight for our principles, and we will go to the mat for that any day of the week.”
