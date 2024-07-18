Politics

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins pushes back on criticism of his social media posts

By
52 minutes ago

On Thursday’s “Politically Georgia,” U.S. Rep. Mike Collins refused to back down from his extreme political rhetoric and conspiracy theories regarding an assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump at a rally Saturday.

“President Biden actually said we need to tamp down the rhetoric, if y’all remember,” Collins said. “And I think they do, and when I say ‘they’, I think the left needs to tamp down the rhetoric in a lot of ways.”

Soon after the assassination attempt, the Georgia congressman posted on X that “Joe Biden sent the orders.”

In response to Collins’ baseless claims, The Wall Street Journal editorial board labeled him a “village idiot,” and Georgia Democrats are demanding his resignation. Collins said he will not tone it down until Trump wins the election.

Collins denied that Republicans have called for violence. He said that when Republicans say “fight,” they are fighting for a “dramatic change in policy.”

“You’ve not heard me call on anybody to be violent. I wouldn’t suggest that, but I will say, we will fight for our values,” Collins said. “We will fight for our principles, and we will go to the mat for that any day of the week.”

Friday on “Politically Georgia”: Former President Donald Trump takes on the main stage at the Republican National Convention. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s team of seasoned political reporters is in Milwaukee and will give you the latest.

About the Author

Editors' Picks

Credit: custom

Atlanta physician joining USA Gymnastics Men’s Team at 2024 Summer Olympics

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

MARTA: Mayor considers 10-year fix for Five Points
31m ago

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94
41m ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

World Cup looming, Mercedes-Benz Stadium invests millions in new tech
2h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

World Cup looming, Mercedes-Benz Stadium invests millions in new tech
2h ago

Credit: Michael E. Kanell

Georgia job growth continues, but the pace has slowed. Here’s why
The Latest

Credit: AP

The Republican National Convention: How to watch on TV or livestream
36m ago
JD Vance’s roommate says his politics are rooted in grievance and anger
Federal suit targets special Georgia campaign law designed to help Kemp
Featured

Credit: AP

Final night of the Republican Convention: How to watch or livestream
36m ago
What Georgians should expect from Trump’s RNC speech & how to watch
Sign up for the Politically Georgia newsletter: Follow this week's updates