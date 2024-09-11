U.S. House vote on government funding bill delayed

“I think he ought to continue to push on,” the Republican from Cassville said. “We have to make significant changes, or nothing is ever going to be different around here.”

Republicans want a six-month extension, in part, so that if Donald Trump wins the presidency, they would have more leverage to insert conservative priorities into a long-term spending plan. Trump on Tuesday encouraged lawmakers to allow the federal government to shut down on Oct. 1 if Democrats refuse to go along with Johnson’s plan.

Rep. Rick Allen, an Augusta Republican, said Wednesday that he hopes the speaker will spend the weekend persuading fellow conservatives to go along. Johnson told reporters that he planned to bring the legislation to the floor next week for the rescheduled vote.

“Let them go home this weekend and hear from their constituents,” Allen said of the holdouts. “You know, like, ‘Why do you want to allow illegals to vote in our elections?’ ”

Democrats are unlikely to vote in favor of Johnson’s legislation. They do not like the voting language, noting that it’s already illegal for noncitizens to vote in federal elections. They also have concerns that extending current spending levels for half a year could put the Defense Department and other federal agencies that need more funding in a bind.

Some moderate Republicans have expressed similar concerns, leading to a math problem for Johnson, who governs with a small majority.

Rep. Sanford Bishop, who is one of the top-ranking Democrats on the Appropriations Committee, said the only path forward is for Johnson to strip the voting language and reduce the extension from six months to two or three.

“The (continuing resolution) should be clean,” Bishop said. “It should extend the government so that we can get the permanent bill passed ASAP. We shouldn’t kick it down the road.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has been critical of Johnson throughout his tenure, earlier in the week said that she is waiting to see whether the speaker caves to Democrats’ demands. She is among the lawmakers who is likely to vote against the legislation if the voting language is no longer attached.

“Is Mike Johnson going to actually fight to push it across the line?” she said.