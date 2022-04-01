U.S. House passes bill to cap insulin costs at $35 a month

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, was among the primary sponsors of the House bill. It now moves to the Senate where another member of Georgia’s delegation, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, is among the members working to draft a proposal that can gain bipartisan support and avoid a filibuster.

McBath said before the vote that controlling the cost of insulin for diabetes patients will make it easier to live with one of the most prominent chronic diseases.