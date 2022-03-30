U.S. House set to vote on insulin price cap championed by Warnock, McBath

“We have over a million Georgians that are living with diabetes,” McBath said. “I’ve talked to constituents that are really in dire straits trying to be able to pay for these lifesaving drugs, and this legislation really just lowers costs for these families and for their loved one.”

Once the House votes, the ball will be in the Senate’s court.

Warnock said he has had conversations recently with New Hampshire U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat, and Maine U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, in hopes of ironing out a Senate version that can get the bipartisan support needed to overcome a filibuster. Warnock said they have assured him that the $35 cap will be part of their proposal.

“Republican states like Utah, Oklahoma, Texas and Alabama have put similar caps on insulin at the state level, so there should be overwhelming bipartisan support to pass my legislation,” Warnock said Wednesday in a statement. “I’ll keep using every option at my disposal to lower the cost of this lifesaving medication for Georgians.”

Biden championed the insulin price caps during his State of the Union address, and the White House put out a position statement Wednesday saying it supports the McBath bill.