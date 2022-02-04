Georgia U.S. House delegation split on bill to boost competitiveness with China

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff celebrated the House bill’s passage, which included language from legislation he introduced with U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson to expand cybersecurity training programs at historically Black colleges and universities and other minority-serving institutions.

“The House took a critical vote today for stronger supply chains and lower prices, for more manufacturing — and good manufacturing jobs — right here in America, and for outcompeting China and the rest of the world in the 21st century,” Ossoff said in a statement.

The measure also includes components of a bill sponsored by U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux that would create a new office at the U.S. Department of Commerce to monitor and address supply-chain issues.

Republicans who opposed the House legislation said it did not do enough to hold China accountable. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler, said several amendments he introduced to strengthen language regarding the communist nation were rejected.

“China is not our friend; China is not our competitor,” he said. “China is our enemy.”

HOW THEY VOTED ON H.R. 4521, the China competition bill

“Yes”

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Suwanee

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta

U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta

“No”

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-West Point

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome

U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton