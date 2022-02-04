Hamburger icon
Georgia U.S. House delegation split on bill to boost competitiveness with China

The U.S. House approved legislation Friday that includes $52 billion to boost the production of semiconductors in the United States. It comes after a shortage of chips forced shutdowns at the Kia plant in West Point. (AJC file photo)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The U.S. House approved a bill that allocates roughly $250 billion to boost research and innovation to make American businesses more competitive internationally and counter the growing influence of China.

Georgia’s delegation split strictly along party lines with all six Democrats in favor and all eight Republicans opposed. The final tally was 222-210. Illinois Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger was the only member of his party to vote “yes,” and Florida U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy was the only Democrat casting an opposing vote.

The bill, called the America COMPETES Act of 2022, includes $52 billion to boost the production of semiconductors in the United States and avoid the types of shutdowns that occurred at the Kia plant in West Point due to a shortage of chips. The package also includes $45 billion to boost the nation’s supply chain and $160 billion to support scientific research and innovation.

It also makes some changes in trade policy.

The U.S. Senate previously passed its own version of the legislation, and the two chambers must now work out a compromise.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff celebrated the House bill’s passage, which included language from legislation he introduced with U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson to expand cybersecurity training programs at historically Black colleges and universities and other minority-serving institutions.

“The House took a critical vote today for stronger supply chains and lower prices, for more manufacturing — and good manufacturing jobs — right here in America, and for outcompeting China and the rest of the world in the 21st century,” Ossoff said in a statement.

The measure also includes components of a bill sponsored by U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux that would create a new office at the U.S. Department of Commerce to monitor and address supply-chain issues.

Republicans who opposed the House legislation said it did not do enough to hold China accountable. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler, said several amendments he introduced to strengthen language regarding the communist nation were rejected.

“China is not our friend; China is not our competitor,” he said. “China is our enemy.”

HOW THEY VOTED ON H.R. 4521, the China competition bill

“Yes”

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Suwanee

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta

U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta

“No”

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-West Point

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome

U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

