U.S. House January 6 committee seeks testimony from Newt Gingrich

The letter quotes from Gingrich’s email where he encouraged messaging from Trump’s camp that incited anger among his supporters.

“If we inform the American people in a way they find convincing and it arouses their anger[,] they will then bring pressure on legislators and governors,” Gingrich allegedly wrote.

Thompson’s letter also says that Gingrich continued to push lawmakers to reject electoral college votes for Joe Biden even after the violent and deadly riot at the Capitol, which interrupted the joint session of Congress. The panel said it also reviewed a separate email between Gingrich and House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy from that night, where Gingrich asked about decertifying certain electors.

The committee asks for Gingrich to appear for questioning during the week of September 19. The panel did not indicate whether it would subpoena him to compel his testimony if he declined to do so voluntarily.