BreakingNews
Man killed after trying to break up fight at DeKalb gas station
ajc logo
X

Two dozen candidates, including four Democratic nominees, agree to ethics fines

An audit by the state ethics commission of personal financial disclosure filings snagged about two dozen candidates who didn’t file them or complete them on time. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
An audit by the state ethics commission of personal financial disclosure filings snagged about two dozen candidates who didn’t file them or complete them on time. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

About two-dozen candidates, including four Democrats who won their party’s nomination for statewide office, agreed Tuesday to pay ethics fines for failing to properly file campaign disclosure forms.

The cases all involved new, more detailed financial disclosure forms that statewide candidates have to fill out with the aim of providing voters with as much information as possible to determine whether hopefuls have potential conflicts of interest.

Among the new requirements this year was that candidates had to disclose their income the past five years and the source of those earnings. They had to file personal financial disclosures within seven days of qualifying for office.

An agency audit of the personal financial disclosure filings snagged the candidates who didn’t do it right or on time.

Some statewide candidates appeared before the commission Tuesday saying they had trouble figuring out how and what to report. David Emadi, the commission’s executive secretary, said there are sample forms on the agency’s website to help guide candidates, and that he sent them emails explaining how to do it.

Most of those tripped up by the new reporting requirement — such as failed long-shot Republican gubernatorial hopefuls Kandiss Taylor and Catherine Davis, and Congressman-turned-Secretary of State hopeful Jody Hice — lost their primaries.

But four Democrats who will be on the fall ballot agreed to pay fines to settle cases against them as well:

  • State Sen. Jen Jordan, who’s running for attorney general, agreed to pay $625 for not initially disclosing her yearly income in her filing.
  • State Rep. William Boddie, a candidate for labor commissioner, agreed to pay $1,125 for failing to file his disclosure on time.
  • Alisha Searcy, a nominee for state school superintendent, agreed to pay $1,125 for failing to file her disclosure on time.
  • Janice Laws Robinson, who’s bidding for insurance commissioner, agreed to pay $625 for not initially fully disclosing her income.

In all, the candidates agreed to pay the commission a little more than $18,000 in fines and late fees.

About the Author

Follow James Salzer on twitter

James Salzer has covered state government and politics in Georgia since 1990. He previously covered politics and government in Texas and Florida. He specializes in government finance, budgets, taxes, campaign finance, ethics and legislative history

Editors' Picks
BREAKING: Man killed after trying to break up fight at DeKalb gas station25m ago
Transgender woman files discrimination lawsuit against Decatur Chick-fil-A
15h ago
Campaign misstep? Herschel Walker’s strategy — double down
14h ago
Democratic candidate faces court challenge to eligibility for PSC seat
15h ago
Democratic candidate faces court challenge to eligibility for PSC seat
15h ago
To limit cancellations, Delta halts flight growth for rest of year
38m ago
The Latest
Campaign misstep? Herschel Walker’s strategy — double down
14h ago
OPINION: Some Democrats won’t go along with Georgia’s 6-week abortion ban. Will it...
14h ago
Georgia notifies 142,000 registered voters who might have moved
21h ago
Featured
062522 Atlanta: Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried walks to the bullpen to warm-up before his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
Latest Fulton subpoenas indicate escalation of Trump investigation
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top