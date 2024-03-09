Trump tells crowd he could formally secure the nomination

ROME — “You’re amazing. You built this country.”

Former President Donald Trump opened his remarks in Rome thanking supporters for knocking Republican Nikki Haley out of the nominating contest. He noted that he could formally clinch the nomination on Tuesday, when Georgia and several other states hold primaries.

“This is a movement the likes that no one in this country have seen before,” he said, adding that he also wants “disillusioned Democrats” to join the campaign.