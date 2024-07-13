Secret Service agents acted immediately when shots rang out at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. Within seconds, a swarm of agents had surrounded the former president and he was whisked offsite immediately. His campaign says he is fine.

Details on the specific security measures at the Pennsylvania event were not immediately clear, but prior Trump rallies have featured metal detectors and other forms of screening and onsite measures. Law enforcement officials told The Associated Press the suspected shooter was outside the rally and was killed by Secret Service.

Heightened caution and law enforcement presence is expected before and during events featuring presidents, both current and former.

Atlanta Police Foundation President Dave Wilkinson, who previously spent 22 years with the Secret Service, told the AJC in June that the presidential debate in Atlanta required the “highest level” of security from a variety of law enforcement agencies.

“You not only have the Secret Service protecting the president and his family, but also the former president,” he said ahead of the June 27 debate.

Neither candidates’ arrival times and routes were released publicly before the event. Interstates were intermittently blocked for presidential convoys, and detours were in place for surface streets in Midtown near CNN.

Unprecedented security was also implemented in 2023 when Trump surrendered at the Fulton County jail on charges of interfering with the 2020 election. Security officials implemented a “hard lockdown” at the facility and its parking lot was cordoned off. Convoys of patrol cars also roamed the Perimeter, flashing blue lights to clear roads.