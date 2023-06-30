Politics

Trump posts climate change talking points ahead of tonight’s showdown

By
51 minutes ago

Former President Donald Trump took to his own social media platform ahead of Thursday night’s debate, posting an ad attacking Joe Biden as well as a text document that appears to highlight several of his own talking points on climate change.

The candidates are prohibited from bringing props or notes to the debate stage, and are barred from interacting with their campaign staffs during the two commercial breaks. But the former president appears to be gearing up for questions about global warming.

In a Truth Social post, Trump shared a raw list of talking points that appeared to be written by Andrew Wheeler, who headed the Environmental Protection Agency from 2019 to 2021.

“Under my administration CO2 emissions went down,” one bullet point reads, “and at the same time we became more American energy (dominant) which helps Americans at the gas pump and with their electricity bills.”

The memo suggests that Trump may criticize Biden’s decision to rejoin the Paris Climate Accords, along with other energy policies enacted by the White House.

“Because of Biden’s climate and tariff policies everyone is buying Chinese solar panels instead of American energy,” another talking point reads.

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

About the Author

Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
