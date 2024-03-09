Trump meets with Laken Riley’s parents before Georgia rally

ROME — Before Donald Trump addressed the crowd at his Rome rally, he met privately with the parents of Laken Riley, a Georgia nursing student whose killing has become a national flashpoint in the divisive immigration debate.

Trump has invoked Riley’s death to highlight his campaign promise to seal the U.S. border and crack down on illegal crossings. President Joe Biden counters that Republicans squandered the chance to pass a tough bipartisan border deal at Trump’s urging.

Authorities say Riley was beat to death while jogging on the University of Georgia’s campus. A Venezuelan native who entered the U.S. illegally in 2022 was charged with murder in her death.