Trump Indictment: What’s next in Fulton County?

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Politics
By
12 minutes ago
X

The 41-count indictment handed up in Fulton County last week against Donald Trump and 18 of his allies is the beginning of what is certain to be a long and complicated legal process.

Here’s what to expect next:

SURRENDERS: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis set a deadline of Friday, Aug. 25 at noon for the 19 defendants to turn themselves in for processing. By late Sunday afternoon, it did not appear that any had done so, despite Sheriff Patrick Labat noting that the Fulton County Jail was open 24/7. That means it’s likely to be a busy week at the Atlanta jail. Additionally, lawyers for those charged will be meeting with Willis and her staff this week to negotiate bond and other terms of surrender.

FEDERAL COURT Trump’s attorneys are expected to file a motion seeking to get the case against him moved to federal court. Lawyers for his former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows have already filed such a motion, and an Aug. 28 hearing has been set in front of U.S. District Court Judge Steven Jones.

REPUBLICAN DEBATE: Trump isn’t participating in Wednesday’s Republican debate, the first of the presidential primary season. But for the GOP candidates who have qualified to appear on the stage in Milwaukee, the former president’s legal woes are likely to loom large. It’s possible Trump could surrender in Atlanta either just before or after the debate.

About the Author

Follow Shannon McCaffrey on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Pedestrian dead after being hit by 2 vehicles on I-75 in Fulton County4h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Part of King family history marked at Stockbridge Walmart ceremony
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Michael Harris scratched from Braves’ lineup with right foot contusion
4h ago

Bystander shot after gunfire erupts at SE Atlanta gas station
3h ago

Bystander shot after gunfire erupts at SE Atlanta gas station
3h ago

Credit: John Spink

Gridlock Guy: Tree truck tumult latest twist in I-285 work zone
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Mark Meadows argues he’s immune from prosecution in Fulton
6h ago
Accountability sought after Coffee County elections breach and charges
21h ago
A Kemp-Youngkin tandem has some Trump critics dreaming of a new GOP ticket
22h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Watch: Eddie Rosario blasts two-run homer to help Braves stun Giants
16h ago
He made his first real sale. Then he called his mom
Former first lady’s impact still felt at Atlanta’s Rosalynn Apartments
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top