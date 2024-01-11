Trump blasts Biden and Dem adviser from Atlanta

Former President Donald Trump provided a window into what he’s thinking in the hours before the CNN debate, using his social media platform to blast President Joe Biden and one of his top campaign strategists.

“JOE BIDEN IS A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY, AND A THREAT TO THE SURVIVAL AND EXISTENCE OF OUR COUNTRY ITSELF!!!” Trump posted on his site, Truth Social, using one of Biden’s attack lines against him.

Trump also claimed that Biden’s policies are “a NIGHTMARE FOR WOMEN when it comes to the Border and Immigration!” and questioned Fox News for giving airtime to too many pro-Biden voices, including Michael Tyler, the Democrat’s director of campaign communications. Tyler is a Southwest Atlanta native with deep ties to Georgia Democrats.