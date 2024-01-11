Politics

Trump blasts Biden and Dem adviser from Atlanta

By
16 minutes ago

Former President Donald Trump provided a window into what he’s thinking in the hours before the CNN debate, using his social media platform to blast President Joe Biden and one of his top campaign strategists.

“JOE BIDEN IS A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY, AND A THREAT TO THE SURVIVAL AND EXISTENCE OF OUR COUNTRY ITSELF!!!” Trump posted on his site, Truth Social, using one of Biden’s attack lines against him.

Trump also claimed that Biden’s policies are “a NIGHTMARE FOR WOMEN when it comes to the Border and Immigration!” and questioned Fox News for giving airtime to too many pro-Biden voices, including Michael Tyler, the Democrat’s director of campaign communications. Tyler is a Southwest Atlanta native with deep ties to Georgia Democrats.





Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She covers the Fulton County investigation into whether former President Donald Trump or his allies criminally interfered in Georgia's 2020 elections.

