The Willis-Wade relationship: A disputed timeline

At the heart of the defense's effort to disqualify Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis from the Georgia election interference case has been the question of when her romantic relationship began with Nathan Wade. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

45 minutes ago

The allegations were first lodged in a motion filed Jan. 8 by attorney Ashleigh Merchant, who represents Michael Roman, a defendant in the case. The motion led to several days of testimony in mid-February, during which both special prosecutor Nathan Wade and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis took the stand. They both denied any wrongdoing and maintained their romantic relationship began months after Willis appointed Wade as special prosecutor in November 2021 – a claim several defense attorneys called a lie.

