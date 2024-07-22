Breaking: Braves unveil logo for 2025 MLB All-Star game
Nation & World News

Democrats plan to push ahead with virtual roll call ahead of their convention, with Harris favored

The Democratic Party plans to push forward with a virtual roll call in which delegates to its convention can choose its presidential nominee before they meet in person for next month in Chicago
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at her campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July 22, 2024. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at her campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July 22, 2024. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
By WILL WEISSERT – Associated Press
54 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic Party plans to push forward with a virtual roll call in which delegates to its convention can choose a presidential nominee before they meet in person next month in Chicago, with Vice President Kamala Harris heavily favored now that President Joe Biden has abandoned his reelection bid.

The convention rules committee will meet Wednesday to approve how the virtual roll call will work, but a draft of the plan they are set to approve was obtained by The Associated Press on Monday.

The proposal does not list a date for when the virtual roll call begins, but Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said the process will be completed by Aug. 7.

“We can and will be both fast and fair as we execute this nomination,” Harrison on a conference call with reporters.

The party says the virtual roll call will potentially feature multiple rounds of voting on nominees. To qualify, candidates must have the electronic signatures of 300 convention delegates.

The Democratic National Convention opens in-person on Aug. 19 in Chicago. State delegations to the gathering began pledging their near-unanimous support for Harris in the hours after Biden announced he was abandoning his reelection bid on Sunday.

Biden endorsed Harris shortly after announcing he was abandoning his campaign.

That doesn't formally make her the party's nominee, but the vice president spent hours Sunday calling 100-plus party leaders, members of Congress, labor leaders and leaders of advocacy and civil rights organizations to say she'd earn the nomination in her own right and to ensure they would support her.

Harris has since been endorsed by hundreds of Democratic lawmakers, leading governors and some of the country's most powerful unions, as well as the delegations to the convention from Florida and North and South Carolina.

Biden's departure from the race and endorsement of Harris ended weeks of questions about whether he was up to the rigors of a campaign and a second term in the wake of his dismal debate performance against Republican Donald Trump late last month.

Democrats first announced in May that they were resorting to a virtual roll call in order to make a deadline in Ohio and ensure that Biden's name appeared on the ballot in that state.

Ohio lawmakers have since nullified the previous deadline, but the DNC said that, because the change doesn't take effect until Sept. 1, the party still had to settle its nominee prior to the original deadline or risk legal challenges.

In 2020, the in-person Democratic convention was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and states used a virtual process to formally nominate Biden. When they gather in Chicago next month, Democrats will still hold a state-by-state roll call that is a fixture of nominating conventions, although it would largely be ceremonial.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta Braves

Braves unveil logo for 2025 MLB All-Star game1h ago

Credit: Courtesy Gensler

Tenant chosen to anchor entertainment district at Centennial Yards

Credit: TNS

New Vogtle reactor back online after outage caused by valve issue

Credit: AP

Ga. native Bernice Johnson Reagon, whose voice helped propel Civil Rights Movement, has...

Credit: AP

Ga. native Bernice Johnson Reagon, whose voice helped propel Civil Rights Movement, has...

Six Flags Over Georgia to require chaperones for those 15 and younger
The Latest

Credit: AP

Who will delegates support to be the Democratic nominee? AP's survey tracks who they're...
5m ago
Vikings start camp grieving the loss of Khyree Jackson, and honoring rookie's life
7m ago
Black voters feel excitement, hope and a lot of worry as Harris takes center stage in...
7m ago
Featured

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Tyler Perry covering home repairs for elderly couple featured in AJC
Hyundai’s Georgia electric vehicle plant: What you need to know
Atlantan and UGA grad, NBC Olympic host Maria Taylor’s career soars