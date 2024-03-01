The allegations against Fani Willis: A timeline

Divorce files. Cellphone records. Text messages. Plane tickets. Cash payments.

The last two months have been chaotic as defense lawyers have unleashed a sustained attack on Fani Willis in their effort to disqualify the Fulton DA from Georgia’s election interference case.

Willis has fired back, taking the stand to battle what she says are lies designed to smear her and undercut her sweeping racketeering case.

Need refresher on how we got here? Give this a read.

Timeline of allegations against Fulton DA Fani Willis