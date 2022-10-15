ajc logo
The AJC’s post-debate story is now published

SAVANNAH –Republican Herschel Walker and Democrat Raphael Warnock on Friday night clashed over abortion, crime and truthfulness in their first – and likely only – debate as they battle for a seat that could determine control of the U.S. Senate.

The showdown is historic: it is the first time two Black men have run for the Senate from Georgia. And although the candidates have been attacking each other for months from afar, they embraced as they took the stage at the JW Marriott in Savannah. Dozens of reporters from news outlets as far away as Germany were on hand.

Read the full story by Shannon McCaffrey

