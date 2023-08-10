Testimony begins in challenge of Ga. ban on treatment for trans kids

Upholding Georgia’s law banning certain treatments for transgender minors will have negative effects on their mental and physical health, attorneys representing the families of trans children told a federal judge on Thursday.

In the first day of a two-day hearing, attorneys representing the state argued that more studies should be done before claiming that the benefits of allowing minors to receive hormone or surgical treatment outweigh any potential medical risks, such as blood clots or heart disease.

Civil rights organizations — including the Southern Poverty Law Center, the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia and the Human Rights Campaign — argued on behalf of the families that the law needed to be put on hold while the challenge makes its way through the court system because it takes away the rights of parents to make health care decisions for their children.

The law — passed during the 2023 legislative session — took effect July 1.

Dr. Meredithe McNamara, a professor of pediatrics who specializes in adolescent medicine, told U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Geraghty that the benefits of providing care to transgender minors vastly outweighs risks associated with testosterone or estrogen treatments.

“The benefits of gender-affirming care for trans adolescents are particularly profound ... (and) can divert someone from an adolescence of distress,” she said.

Attorneys for the state said the court should deny a move to put a hold on the law because state government “has wide latitude to regulate medical procedures.”

Dr. James Cantor, a Toronto-based psychologist specializing in sex research, said in addition to balancing the risk versus the benefit of treating transgender minors, doctors must also weigh “certainty.” Unlike other diagnoses such as cancer, where you can run a medical test, gender dysphoria is more subjective. Gender dysphoria — the distress that comes from feeling you’re not the gender you were assigned at birth — is a diagnosis often given to transgender people.

“We don’t have an objective way to tell if someone has gender dysphoria or some other issue that’s causing distress,” he said.

Dr. Paul Hruz, a pediatric endocrinologist and professor of pediatrics at the Washington University School of Medicine, said the quality of the evidence provided in U.S. studies on the treatment of gender dysphoria in minors is low because of “confounding variables.”

Hruz said most transgender people are treated with both medical care, such as the hormone replacement therapy, as well as counseling.

“Most of these studies show association,” he said. “We can’t conclude that it’s the hormone therapy and not the psychotherapy.”

Attorneys for the families said that neither Hruz nor Cantor has treated minors for gender dysphoria.

Several Georgia families filed a federal lawsuit against the state in June asking the courts to stop the measure from going into effect, saying it takes away the rights of parents to make health care decisions for their children. The complaint was filed a little more than a day before the law was set to take effect on July 1.

Last month at an initial hearing, Geraghty questioned attorneys for the families filing their challenge of the law “some 30 hours before the effective date of the statute,” pointing out that Gov. Brian Kemp signed it into law in March. Geraghty was appointed by President Joe Biden.

Georgia’s law, Senate Bill 140, bans health care professionals from giving hormones such as estrogen and testosterone to transgender minors. Doctors also are not allowed to perform surgeries on children seeking to align with their gender identity.

Some federal judges have stopped similar laws from taking effect in other states, including Alabama and Florida, as the cases make their way through the court process. The 6th U.S. Circuit of Appeals allowed similar laws to take effect in Kentucky and Tennessee after lower federal judges initially blocked them.

Supporters of SB 140 say it protects children from taking steps toward gender transition that are permanent. Opponents say the law goes against published medical “standards of care” and will end up hurting transgender children, who commit suicide at a higher rate than their nontransgender peers.

Medical professionals are still allowed to prescribe a hormone treatment that aims to delay puberty or stop it from progressing under the law. Children who don’t identify with their biological sex at a young age are often prescribed the puberty blockers.

SB 140 also allows minors to continue receiving hormone treatments if they began before July 1.