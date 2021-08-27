Tax break could bring 3,000 new jobs to Cobb’s Lockheed plant

A lucrative tax break could bring 3,000 new jobs to a major defense contractor in Cobb County, spurring as much as $1.6 billion in new investment at Lockheed Martin’s sprawling Marietta plant.
Gov. Brian Kemp visited the site this week to tout the new law, which was designed for premier “aerospace defense” projects with Lockheed Martin’s projects in mind. State lawmakers estimate the incentive could be worth more than $50 million.
Lockheed Martin hopes to win contracts to build the next generation of military jets at the facility, which now employs about 4,700 people. Company executives say the incentives could also bolster the secretive “skunk works” project focusing on futuristic developments.
“This is something that specifically was major enough and would have enough economic impact that was one of the things we could certainly support,” said Kemp, who said the incentives helps draw high-skilled, high-wage workers.
“It helps us compete to get those contracts. And the economic impact that comes back, and the residuals you get off that from other manufacturing and residual jobs, is incredible.”
The facility first opened in 1943 and recently added about 150 jobs. It builds C-130 and C-130J military transport planes, along with center wing assemblies for F-35 fighters that are finished elsewhere.