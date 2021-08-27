Tax break could bring 3,000 new jobs to Cobb’s Lockheed plant

Gov. Brian Kemp visited the site this week to tout the new law, which was designed for premier “aerospace defense” projects with Lockheed Martin’s projects in mind. State lawmakers estimate the incentive could be worth more than $50 million.

Lockheed Martin hopes to win contracts to build the next generation of military jets at the facility, which now employs about 4,700 people. Company executives say the incentives could also bolster the secretive “skunk works” project focusing on futuristic developments.